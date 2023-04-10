Indian Trail seeks volunteers for Spring Litter Sweep

INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail is hosting its annual Spring Litter Sweep as part of its Keep IT Beautiful initiative.
The town is looking for 50 volunteers (ages 14 and older) to help pick up litter from 7:30 to 11 a.m. April 29. Registration is required. Those interested should sign up using the Volunteer Application Form at http://bit.ly/4093ofc by April 24.
Volunteers will meet at the Indian Trail Town Hall (315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road) at 7:30 a.m. for a light breakfast and safety meeting. Litter pick-up follows at 8 a.m. The town will supply the necessary equipment, including bags, pickers, buckets and safety vests.
“Indian Trail is a beautiful place to live, and we want to keep it that way,” said Adam McLamb, director of public works.
McLamb said 13 volunteers picked up 600 pounds of litter during the Fall Litter Sweep in October.
The Indian Trail division of the Union County Sheriff’s Office will keep volunteers safe during the sweep, McLamb said.
The town encourage anyone who can’t attend the litter sweep but wants to organize their own pick-up to call the public works department at 704-821-5401 to make the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.