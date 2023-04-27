INDIAN TRAIL – Towns are constantly on the defensive from North Carolina lawmakers trying to subvert local zoning regulations.
Communities like Matthews have taken to lobbying state leaders by requesting they not undermine their governing authority when it comes to the zoning and aesthetics of their communities. Indian Trail Planning Director Brandi Deese said Indian Trail’s planning staff participates in weekly meetings with the American Planning Association's North Carolina chapter.
More than 50 bills filed in the N.C. House and N.C. Senate have been programmed into the APA’s bill tracker.
“Over the last couple of years, it's become almost a full-time job tracking all these bills,” Deese told the Indian Trail Town Council on April 25.
Deese intended to explain the implications of Senate Bill 317 that night to her town council but she learned two hours before the meeting that the bill died. The bill has been assigned to the rules and operations committee since March 16, according to the N.C. Senate’s website.
“This definitely had severe implications for the town so I'm glad it's dead,” Deese told the town council.
Senators Paul Newton, Timothy Moffitt and Paul Lowe Jr. sponsored Senate Bill 317, which is titled Addressing the Workforce Housing Crisis.
The bill is designed to create workforce housing developments to address shortages for law enforcement, teachers, nurses and first-time homebuyers. The bill would prevent local governments from implementing or enforcing zoning regulations for such developments. Local governments could not regulate density, building design, setbacks or the size of lots.
Any application for workforce development that meets the criteria outlined in Senate Bill 317 would have been automatically approved. Projects would have been at least 10 acres to quality. At least 20% of the units had to be designated for workforce housing. Developments may have been able to locate within any zoning district.
Deese cautioned her council that several other state bills appeared to be concerning and she may have to return to explain them.
