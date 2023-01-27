Indian Trail recognizes Black History Month

INDIAN TRAIL – Mayor David Cohn read a proclamation into the record Jan. 24 recognizing February 2023 as Black History Month in Indian Trail.
The proclamation mentioned the likes of Harriet Tubman, Thurgood Marshall and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as described the contributions of W.E.B. DuBois, Dr. Charles R. Drew and Shirley Chisholm.
“Black History Month is a time for all citizens of the Town of Indian Trial to remember the contributions and legacy of those who helped build our nation, fought against prejudice to secure lives of dignity and opportunity for all of our citizens, advanced the cause of Civil Rights for all Americans, and in doing so, greatly strengthened our families and communities,” Cohn read from the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.