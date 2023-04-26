INDIAN TRAIL – Mayor David Cohn got to quiz NCDOT Division Engineer Brett Canipe on lagging road projects during the latest episode of the town’s Facebook Live series.
Monroe Road is the project that Cohn said is the most frequently asked about.
“It does take a long time to get a road project from concept or idea of the project to actual delivery,” Canipe told Cohn. “We’ve weathered a couple of storms – not that everyone else has either – with financial challenges and slowdowns during the pandemic, some labor and workforce issues.”
Canipe explained that NCDOT is still working on right of way acquisition. This involves negotiating with property owners and paying for those properties. After that, NCDOT will focus on utility relocations. NCDOT has Monroe Road improvements scheduled to go to contract in early 2025 and possibly start construction in the spring if everything stays on course.
“It’s been a long time coming – going all the way back to 2010 and 2011 when we started thinking about that project,” Cohn replied.
The town even offered millions of dollars to expedite the project, but it has faced delays. Canipe said he considers Indian Trail to be a partner and said the town does have a voice in the project.
Cohn also asked Canipe questions that citizens had about fixing potholes, mowing grass and ensuring proper lighting along NCDOT-maintained roads.
Canipe referred people to report potholes or other maintenance issues to the NCDOT’s website. There’s a contact link on the upper right handside of the page where people can explain the problem. If the issue creates a dangerous situation, it gets put to the front of the line. If it’s routine, the issue goes into a queue.
Canipe said NCODT has annual mowing contracts and tries to get into neighborhoods for five mowing cycles based on the amount of funding.
“We are very appreciative of the additional funds we received from the General Assembly from the sales tax revenue,” Canipe said. “That has been a great help for sure, but like everyone knows, inflation has been a real factor in all of our lives.”
Cohn expressed skepticism that NCDOT contractors were mowing grass in Indian Trail as often as Canipe thinks. He asked if it would be possible for the town to partner with NCDOT to mow the grass.
Town Manager Mike McLaurin said the costs would not be efficient for Indian Trail to do that right now.
As far as lighting, Canipe said the NCDOT operates within an annual budget and lighting projects compete against other road needs.
McLaurin said the town has committed to spending a significant amount of money for road maintenance over the next five years. The town manager plans on presenting his annual budget for next fiscal year to the town council on May 9.
