INDIAN TRAIL – Mayor David Cohn mentioned two prominent Indian Trail residents that passed away last month as the town council entered into a moment of silence during the board’s March 28 meeting.
Micheal Wayne Smith Sr. passed away March 19 at the age of 80. His obituary mentioned how he was involved at Siler Presbyterian Church and founded Smith Nursery and Irrigation. Cohn said Smith was a town council member during the 1990s.
“I heard a lot of good stories about him,” Cohn said. “He was a pioneer for Indian Trail.”
Cohn also mentioned the passing of Odell Rogers, who died March 20 at the age of 81. His obituary noted how Rogers served in the Army, worked for the N.C. Department of Transportation and volunteered with the Lions Club of Indian Trail. He received the key to the town in 2010.
Cohn described Rogers as the keeper of the Indian Trail Cemetery for many years.
“He knew more about the history of the cemetery than anyone else,” Cohn said. “He was an instrumental part of the town's centennial committee. His family donated the land to Edna Love Park and it's named after his mother.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, former mayoral candidate Michael Faulkenberry took issue with Mayor Pro Tem Todd Barber posting a photo of VFW members during Rogers’s memorial service and mentioning how the town provided the nonprofit with ARPA dollars.
Barber wrote on his campaign page, “Honor Guard from James B. Crump VFW Post 2423 honoring Veteran Odell Rogers at his graveyard service. What a blessing our VFW is here in Indian Trail, they do so much for our community. Proud the town was able to provide funding to help them with their building, thanks to federal ARPA dollars. RIP Odell.”
Barber did not address Faulkenberry’s criticism during the meeting but thanked Cohn for recognizing the citizens. He also mentioned the passing of Betty Auten. She passed away March 25.
