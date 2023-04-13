Indian Trail mayor continues tree education in schools

INDIAN TRAIL – Mayor David Cohn is heading back to the classroom – to help spread the word about trees. Cohn and the Indian Trail Parks and Recreation Department are kicking off the 2023 Mayor’s Tree Education Initiative on April 19.
The initiative teaches fourth-grade students about the functions and benefits of urban forests, the important role trees play in the community and the different types of trees native to the area. Students will also help plant one tree on their school’s property and receive a small tree to plant at home. The program will reach nearly 800 students.
“Through the Mayor’s Tree Education Initiative, we are not only working with our local teachers to educate students on the importance of the tree canopy to our present and future, but we are strengthening the canopy one tree at a time by providing a sapling to every fourth grader,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director. “We’ll also continue our tradition of planting trees at every campus we visit this year, helping to beautify our schools while also allowing students to receive first-hand training on how to care for their trees at home.”
The town will plant 12 Eastern Redbuds, with two each at the following schools: Poplin, Antioch, Sardis, Shiloh Valley and Indian Trail elementary schools as well as Union Preparatory Academy.
“Our children are truly our future in so many ways, and it has been incredible to see how they have gotten involved and taken the lead in protecting our environment,” Cohn said. “We love hearing stories and seeing pictures of trees students have planted in years past that are thriving today.”
