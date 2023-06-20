INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail approved a fiscal year budget June 13 that keeps the property tax rate at 18.5 cents per $100 of valuation for the 11th consecutive year.
Town Manager Mike McLaurin recommended an operating budget of nearly $21.9 million for daily expenses, funded primarily through property and sales taxes.
Council member Crystal Buchaluk sought clarification on a line item that called for a 5% cost of living adjustment for full-time staff and council beginning in July with 1% to 3% merit increases available. She asked McLaurin if there was a way to remove the council from receiving raises.
Finance Director Jim Wojtowicz said not giving council the raises would impact the budget by $5,600. Anticipating that change, Wojtowicz gave members a revised copy of the ordinance on the spot, which allowed them to approve the budget with plenty of breathing room by July 1.
Council member Dennis Gay said the council should not have an increase this year, considering they received a 16% raise last year.
The board voted 4-2 to approve the budget with that change. Todd Barber and Tom Amburgey voted against the budget ordinance.
Minutes from the May 23 meeting include thoughts from the council about the town manager’s budget proposal. Amburgey and Barber wanted the tax rate reduced to 17 cents as well as more funding put toward road repair and a community center.
Barber floated the idea of reducing the tax rate to 17 cents on his campaign page on Facebook back on May 27. Barber said trimming the tax rate would give $882,000 back to residents as the town drew $990,000 from investments and ABC store revenue.
“Shouldn’t Indian Trail residents share in the profits made off their money?” Barber wrote in the post. “Not to mention huge increases in property and sales tax revenues in recent years.”
Buchaluk said during the May 23 meeting that Indian Trail already had one of the lowest tax rates in the state. Dennis Gay said the economy was too shaky right now to hamstring town services.
