INDIAN TRAIL – Indian Trail will give the community an opportunity to meet emergency services personnel in a comfortable, friendly setting and get to know those who protect and serve the town at National Night Out.
The event takes place Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chestnut Square Park, 320 Chestnut Parkway. The first 1,250 guests can eat free hot dogs, chips, drinks and a frozen treat. Town staff and elected officials will be cooking and serving the food.
Residents will be able to check out some of the tools that emergency services personnel use to keep our community safe, including fire trucks, sheriff’s cruisers, a K9 unit and SWAT vehicles. The Med Center Air Helicopter will land shortly after 7 p.m.
“The Union County Sheriff’s Office, our local firefighters, emergency services personnel and many others are part of all the events we hold in Indian Trail; though you may not always see them there working hard to keep our festivals safe and fun,” said Hayden Kramer, Indian Trail Parks and Recreation director. “Having the opportunity to honor them with National Night Out and let them take part in the festivities themselves is a wonderful chance for us to say ‘Thanks!’”
On the web: www.itsparksandrec.com.
