INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration featuring a moderated Q&A with Nia McAdoo, curator of The Homage Exhibit in Charlotte, as well as Juneteenth-inspired art by Ryan Cureton and music by DJ Kels.
Other features include spoken word performances, African dance and drumming, a Harriet Tubman monologue, an R&B soloist, food trucks, local vendors and family-friendly activities.
WBTV’s Dedrick Russell will emcee the Juneteenth Celebration, which takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. June 16 at Crossing Paths Park, 120 Blythe Drive.
“Indian Trail is honored to host its second annual Juneteenth Celebration,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director. “It’s an important day to recognize and commemorate African American culture and history by bringing the community together through art, music, poetry and dance. It’s a day of celebration but also one for learning and awareness. We look forward to sharing this event with our community.”
Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended and the enslaved were free. African Americans who had been slaves in the Southwest celebrated June 19, commonly known as Juneteenth Independence Day. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.
