INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail has begun to allocate the funding it received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The goal of ARPA is to combat the negative effects of COVID-19 by funding expenditures that improve or support the community.
Through ARPA, the town was allocated $12.7 million to assist in the response to the pandemic and rebuild a stronger community. To date, the town has received $6.35 million and expects to receive the remaining funds in July or August 2022.
The funds allocated by the U.S. Treasury office have specific areas in which they can be spent; Public Health and Economic Impact Addressing COVID; Replacing Lost Revenue; Providing Employee Premium Pay; and Infrastructure Investment.
ARPA Funds
Union County Sheriff’s Office Contract
Indian Trail chose to use $10 million in ARPA funds to pay for the Union County Sheriff’s Office contract for the next two-and-a-half years. The Town implemented this step using the approved Revenue Replacement Allowance, which will now allow the Town to use $10 million in Town funds for community worthy projects.
Stormwater Projects (Infrastructure)
Of the remaining $2.7 million of ARPA funds, $2 million is being used to fund the First Avenue stormwater project.
Remaining ARPA Funds to Allocate
The Town has $700,000 in remaining ARPA funding to allocate to additional infrastructure projects or premium pay.
Town Funds
Surplus Funds
To date, the Town has dedicated the following available surplus funds:
• $4,327,215 for fire trucks for the Baker’s, Hemby Bridge, and Stallings Fire Departments • $346,085 to the Porter Ridge and Indian Trail Athletic Associations
• $125,780 to the James B. Crump VFW Post 2423
• $400,000 toward water lines for Indian Trail residents currently on well water
At its July 12 meeting, the Town Council also voted to approve the use of up to $700,000 to benefit the non-profit organizations Food for Families, Common Heart, and Cameron’s House of Hope.
Public Outreach
Public and Staff Survey Results
This spring, the Town held a public and staff comment period to gather input on how it should spend the remaining ARPA funds and the surplus Town funds. This included an online survey and public comment periods at Council meetings.
Based on the results, priorities of both the public and staff include:
• Roads and infrastructure
• Sidewalks and trails
• Public safety
• Parks/community amenities
• Civic partnerships
These directly align with the Council’s priorities and will be used to help determine future funding allocations.
“Thank you to everyone who took the time to complete the survey or speak at a Council meeting,” said Adam McLamb, public works director. “Your input will help guide the town as we continue to allocate funding for the benefit of our community.”
