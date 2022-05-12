INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail is in the process of updating its 2041 Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
The town will host a public meeting/open house on May 19 in the Shirley Howe Community Room at town hall, 315 Matthews Indian Trail Road. Residents can drop in from 2 to 4 p.m. or from 5 to 7 p.m.
During the public meeting/open house, visitors will be able to review summary information from the Comprehensive Plan Update. They will be able to discuss the information with staff and provide verbal or written feedback at the meeting.
The Comprehensive Plan is a 20-year guide for future growth in Indian Trail. The last update to the plan was done in 2013.
This update to the Comprehensive Plan is taking place in four phases and included the creation of a Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, a public input survey that was sent out last fall, and the creation of several directional scenarios for the plan. The Town is in Phase 4, which includes plan development and adoption.
“It has been several years since the last update to the Comprehensive Plan, and we are close to finalizing the 2041 Plan Update,” said Tim Jones, senior planner and staff contact for the plan update. “It’s important that we receive feedback from residents and business owners at this stage so we can make any necessary revisions before presenting it to the planning board and ultimately the town council for adoption.”
The draft of the 2041 Comprehensive Land Use Plan Update will soon be posted for viewing at http://www.indiantrail.org/561/2021-Comprehensive-Plan-Update.
Residents unable to attend the meeting can email Tim Jones at tdj@indiantrail.org to provide feedback.
