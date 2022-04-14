INDIAN TRAIL – Indian Trail has new legal representation.
The Indian Trail Town Council approved a contract April 12 with Melanie Cox, of Cox Law Firm in Waxhaw, to serve as the new town attorney. Work by the firm will be billed at $225 an hour with travel time at $225 an hour and paralegal time at $85 an hour.
Cox owns the firm with husband Chris Cox. She has been licensed to practice law since 2001.
““I have been practicing in municipal work representing several other towns in Union County since 2008,” she told the council “I’m very excited to be here.”
Resident Michael Faulkenberry wrote a letter to the council expressing concern over Cox also serving as town attorney for Stallings.
“Since the Town of Stallings is just next door, the Town of Indian Trail could pose a conflict of interest since both towns could compete for the same economic development projects and attorney services could be necessary for dealing with land developers,” Faulkenberry wrote. “Who would Miss Cox represent? The Town of Stallings or the Town of Indian Trail?”
Cox isn’t the only area attorney pulling double duty.
Charles Buckley has served as attorney for Matthews for so long that the town named a road after him. But he also advises the Town of Waxhaw.
Town council was not deterred by Faulkenberry’s letter. Each welcomed Cox aboard the team.
“It’s always good to be on the same side as an attorney,” Mayor Pro Tem Todd Barber quipped.
Cox replaces Karen Wolter, who became town attorney in 2016. Mayor David Cohn described her as a rock for the town that helped the council get through rocky times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.