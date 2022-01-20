MONROE – City council shot down a zoning request that would have brought more age-restricted housing to Monroe.
Developers pitched Blair Place, a 100-lot subdivision for 51.8 acres on Fowler Secrest Road. The project’s entrance would have lined up with that of Woodridge Assisted Living & Memory Care.
At least 80% of age-restricted housing must have at least one permanent occupant age 55 or older.
Kyle DiPretoro, of BRD Land and Investment I LP, told the council that not only do such developments generate significantly less traffic, but they result in fewer cars during the peak hours of 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
Seven residents spoke out against Blair Place during the Jan. 11 public hearing. Their concerns included traffic, enforcement of age-restricted rules and some of the assertions by the development team about older adults.
David Dotson was skeptical that people in Blair Place would not be driving. By the time he reaches age 55, Dotson said his daughter would be learning how to drive.
Mary Blythe Chapman said she and her husband are on the cusp of 55 and have four cars in their yard.
Monroe City Council voted 5-2 to deny the proposal. Members Freddie Gordon and Angelia James were in the minority.
“Traffic is horrible and it would only get worse,” Council Member Lynn Keziah said. “Second, in my opinion, you’re going to drag down the quality of life when you put in danger kids and anybody else who drives Fowler Secrest.”
Mayor Pro Tem Gary Anderson said he lives in that area and experiences the traffic there every day.
“I do think the growth right now in that area is too much,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.