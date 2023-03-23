INDIAN TRAIL – Hounds Town USA has announced the reopening of its Indian Trail doggie daycare and boarding concept.
The Hounds Town location is now owned and operated by Gerry and Stephanie Romanelli and is expected to reopen on March 25 at its original address of 2613 Hayes Road.
“We’ve been animal lovers all our lives, and wholeheartedly believe in the Hounds Town mission,” Gerry Romanelli said. “Not only does Hounds Town allow us to pursue our passions of business ownership, but it also allows us to provide a much-needed service to our community and an incredibly fun and safe environment for their pets. We’re very excited to reopen this beloved concept in Indian Trail and look forward to welcoming back the community with open arms.”
Before joining Hounds Town, Stephanie was a pediatric oncology nurse for over 20 years. Gerry spent over 35 years building a career in logistics. The Romanellis have spent years volunteering at local animal shelters and rescue centers. The husband-and-wife duo regularly foster dogs and help them find their forever homes.
“Gerry and Stephanie are true examples of what Hounds Town represents,” said Jackie Bondanza, CEO of Hounds Town. “They embody our slogan, ‘we do it for the dogs’ to a T, and witnessing their excitement to make a difference in the Indian Trail community is inspiring. We are proud to have owners like the Romanelli’s representing our brand, and we look forward to all their future successes with Hounds Town.”
Hounds Town offers interactive dog daycare, luxury pet boarding and spa services. Supervised by staff, dogs are able to play all-day, getting both physical and mental stimulation, with a group of dogs that match their size and temperament.
Hounds Town has a no breed discrimination policy.
The company also offers specially designed, cat condos for overnight cat boarding.
