We have now completed seven days of the school year, and so far, so good. According to our staff, this has been one of the smoothest starts to our school year in a long, long time.
I visited schools throughout every cluster. Our teachers and our students are doing a remarkable job.
I want to say a big shout-out to our school leaders, our educators and our support staff. They have really kind of hit a home run to get back into the school year.
On the operations side, a very big kudos to our operation staff, transportation facilities team and child nutrition team. Again, great job Team UCPS and let’s make this the best school year ever.
Last Friday, we announced another partnership between UCPS, Wingate University and South Piedmont Community College.
The Union County Guarantee was developed to make sure every student who graduates from high school has a clearly defined, affordable and easily accessible plan that leads to a meaningful career.
We hope this program will do a lot to further remove barriers for our kids and provide more students with access to a college education or career. If parents want more information, they can visit the Wingate University website. Look for the tab that says Apply & Afford.
Finally, I'd like to acknowledge the passing of longtime UCPS educator Dr. Jerry Thomas. He started as a teacher here, worked as a principal at Wingate Elementary and held various administrative roles in central services. He then held the honorable position as superintendent from 2000 to 2005. His family has our deepest condolences.
Dr. Andrew Houlihan, who has served seven years as superintendent of Union County Public Schools, gave these remarks at the Union County Board of Education meeting on Sept. 6 at the school district’s professional development center.
