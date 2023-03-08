This week, UCPS is joining the nation to celebrate School Social Workers Week. We all know how important our school social workers are and the work they do is crucial to student success.
Please take time this week to celebrate our school social workers and tell them how much we appreciate them.
Many of you know how much I love college basketball but I also love Books and Brackets, which is our annual reading challenge. This has become one of our signature events. It’s absolutely phenomenal to see thousands of elementary kids embracing the love of reading and having a little fun at the same time.
Last Thursday, we announced our Sweet 16 and this week we will announce the Elite Eight. Students, please keep reading and as a reminder, our final big literacy pep rally will be held March 31 at Wingate University, where we will crown the 2023 champ.
UCPS is hiring. If you want to teach, please come out to our career fair on March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Weddington High School. There will be opportunities to meet administrators and to have on-site interviews.
Finally, we recently celebrated two members of Team UCPS who won awards for their work in career technical education. Congratulations again to our CTE Director Brian Davis, who was named the North Carolina CTE Administrator of the Year last week. T.J. Kohlbrenner, of Cuthbertson High School, was named the UCPS CTE Teacher of the Year. I want to say a big good luck to Mr. Jay Parker who is a state finalist for North Carolina CTO of the Year. He will hopefully get that news tomorrow at a statewide conference, so Jay good luck to you. We're proud of you.
Andrew Houlihan serves as superintendent of Union County Public Schools. He gave these remarks during the March 7 school board meeting.
