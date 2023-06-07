Last Wednesday was a very special day in Union County, especially for the eastern part of our county. On May 31, we held a groundbreaking ceremony at Forest Hills High School for the new school that will be built on the same campus.
We are all very excited to build a modern-day facility that will complement academic programming for our kids. The existing Forest Hills High School is 60 years old. The time has come to provide an adequate facility.
I want to thank our voters again for overwhelming voting for the 2022 bond. I also want to thank our board of education and board of county commissioners for their ongoing support of this project and many more.
Summer is almost here and that means the UCPS Book Bus will be out and about in our community. This rolled out in 2018 and has been a hit ever since. Beginning Monday, June 19, our bus will visit our summer reading and summer bridge camps. It will also make stops throughout the county. If you would like to see the schedule, take a look at our website under academics and the keyword “Mobile Book Bus.”
Next, we are launching a new portal to process public records requests. The portal is called Next Request. It will help staff better track and respond to public records requests. Beginning today you can access that portal from the UCPS website, under Communications or the Connect tab.
Next week, we will hold graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2023 for our traditional high schools. I am so very proud of this class. The Class of 2023 were freshmen in 2020 when the pandemic hit. They are now graduating. This is a very special group of seniors who came back strong after enduring the school post-pandemic.
I want to say best wishes to all of the graduates and to their families. It’s a very special time when members of the board and our administration look forward to celebrating with you and honoring next week, so congratulations.
Finally, this Friday is the last day of school for our kids. This is a great school year. I want to give a big shoutout and thank you to our board of education; to our amazing teachers, our principals and administrators; our wonderful parents; and our great support staff.
We hope all of you have a safe and fun summer. Please keep reading. Please stay involved with your education to some degree and we look forward to seeing you back in August.
Andrew Houlihan serves as superintendent for Union County Public Schools. He gave these remarks during the June 6 board of education meeting.
