MONROE – Gary Studley would like to rev up the Hot Rod Shop by developing three mini-storage buildings next-door.
Studley, who restores classic cars and builds hot rods at the shop, has applied for rezoning through Union County to convert the 6.4 acres of residential property along 3229 Waxhaw Highway in the Monroe area.
“Mini warehouses would actually help our existing business,” Studley told commissioners Feb. 7. “Right now, I’m having to store cars in a work area and I’m waiting on parts.”
The mini-storage units will replace land Studley has used for car shows. Those will no longer happen onsite, he said.
Bjorn Hansen, a senior planner with Union County, told commissioners that the highway is mainly residential with spots of business.
“It’s an expansion of an existing business that is already there, but it’s not zoned business,” Hansen told commissioners. “It had some special use permits and was grandfathered in before zoning took effect. This cleans up the zoning for the property as well and will rezone the existing business.”
Staff and planning board recommended approval. While the proposal allows commercial uses next to large lot residential uses, it brings the existing business into compliance with zoning and is consistent with the land use plan, Hansen said.
