WEDDINGTON – Mayor Craig Horn was presented with the DAR Distinguished Citizen Medal by the Halifax Convention Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution on Sept. 11 at Weddington Town Hall.
The medal recognizes adults who fulfill the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism. It is awarded to emergency first responders; active-duty military and veterans of the United States Armed Forces; and citizens who have contributed to the defense and security of the community, state, or nation in an exceptional manner.
“Mayor Horn's years of service as a Russian linguist with the Air Force during the Cold War, as town councilman, elected member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, Mayor of Weddington and his leadership in public education legislation exemplify the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism," said Catherine Bracey, regent of the DAR Halifax Convention Chapter.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to someone who contributed to American independence during the Revolutionary War. Chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.
