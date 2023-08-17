MONROE – A Few Good Men, Incorporated, will unveil the Robert F. Williams Highway Historical Marker at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at the corner of Boyte Street and U.S. 74.
Williams is the first African American to have a state highway historical marker in Union County. He was a Civil Rights leader and author who served as president for Union County’s NAACP. Several incidents brought him national attention and he went into exile for many years.
Ormand Moore, instructor of humanities at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, was the lead writer of the application with the assistance of Patricia Poland and Robert Heath.
Jeff Frederick, author, history and provost at Wingate University, moderate a panel discussion about Williams’ life and times. The panel takes place at 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Wingate University’s Batte Center, 402 Camden Drive.
Frederick will be joined by Tripp Helms, District Court Judge; Archie Hansley, president of the Union County NAACP; Connie Williams, author of “Audacity (Story of a Legendary Hero)”; and David Mitchell, history professor and director of the Race & Ethnic Studies Program at Wingate University. Mary D. Williams will bring uplifting music to the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.