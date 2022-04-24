MONROE – The Union County Heritage Festival Committee is accepting submissions through July 31 for its T-shirt logo design contest. The winning design will be used on the Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk race T-shirt.
The winning design should reflect a family-oriented event, be colorful and graphically appealing, have lettering that is easy to read and have a great illustration of a wild turkey.
The design must include the text: Union County Heritage Festival Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run/Walk September 17, 2022, and include a fun, animated illustration of a wild turkey.
The contest is open to everyone with ties to Union County.
All designs will be voted on by a panel of the committee. Prizes include a cash award of $100, two free shirts with the winning design, artist’s name on the shirt and special recognition on the festival website and Facebook.
Visit https://www.unioncountyheritagefestival.org/contests for complete guidelines.
