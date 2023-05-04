MONROE – Dawn McCourt, a fifth-grade teacher at Hemby Bridge Elementary School, earned praise from a parent for keeping her in the loop and getting the best out of her son.
Tiffani Gallop nominated McCourt for the Union County Public Schools Influencers award. Gallop told those at the May 2 school board meeting how McCourt offers advice on support her son’s education.
“She accommodates his food allergies by making sure he can participate in class activities and goes out of her way to find the right snacks for him,” Gallop said. “She has helped build his confidence by encouraging him to lead activities in the front of the classroom.”
UCPS usually recognizes a teacher and a non-instructional Influencer at its monthly at school board members. The district honored Miranda Helms, an after-school worker in the district office, and Henry Schutte, who works in UCPS’s technology office, during the May 2 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.