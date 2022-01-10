MONROE – The Union County Heritage Festival is seeking volunteers to serve on its planning committee.
The committee welcomes volunteers from all sectors of the community. No previous experience needed.
Members get a behind-the-scenes look at planning and executing the event, the opportunity to develop new skills and the chance to give back. They provide input and work on various parts of the event, including vendors, marketing, entertainment, sponsors, volunteers, contests, decorations and the Wild Turkey 5K.
Planning meetings are held on the second Friday of each month leading up to the Sept. 17 event between 10 a.m. and noon via Zoom or at the Union County Agricultural Center. The first meeting of 2022 is scheduled for Jan. 14 via Zoom. Email Tina Sagartz at cgsagartz@carolina.rr.com to be added to the invitations.
The Heritage Festival includes a vendor fair, art and craft exhibitors, live entertainment, kids’ art and science activities, raffle prizes, food trucks, games, free talks and cooking demonstrations.
The Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run/Walk kicks off the day’s festivities at 8 a.m. The Heritage Festival follows from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Union County Agricultural and Conference Center.
Events are held annually and hosted by the Union County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association. The group works to create a sustainable community through education and implementation.
They offer Successful Gardener classes to the public, maintain a website of gardening information, monitor a call system called the Growline at 704-283-3822 or ucmgwebsite@gmail.com and offer three sales events per year.
On the web: www.unioncountyheritagefestival.org.
