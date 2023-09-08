MONROE – Union County recently celebrated 69 employees for reaching service milestones of five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years from July to September.
County Manager Brian Matthews was among them. Matthews is in the first year of his tenure as county manager but he also has put in 10 years of work for Union County.
During the celebration, Matthews shared with staff how Mark Griffin joined the county as an inspector in 1998 and worked his way up to the role of building code enforcement director. Griffin’s career has spanned 25 years.
Commissioner Brian Helms recalled Assistant Human Resources Director Jennifer Davis telling everyone attending the ceremony that some of the stories shared would make them laugh or cry.
“I can tell you that I witnessed that firsthand,” Helms said during the Sept. 5 board meeting. “There were some very touching stories. We are blessed here to have the staff that we have.”
County employees that reached service milestones are as follows:
• 5 years: Romana Bailey, Nicole Barbier, Christopher Bernash, Sarah Castrillon, Kassandra Clark, Tana Cromwell, Donna Cross, Thomas Duke, Jacobe Edwards, Laura Gardner, Timothy Harrell, Brian Helms, Roxie Ingo, Jonathan Jordan, Adam Keziah, Lynda Knight, Joseph Kropp, Mark Leach, Tyler Leonard, Candice Lopez, Sherry Marsh, Blane Moon, Dylan Orlando, Laura Rhinehart, Ashley Riggins, Bradley Roush, Mitchell Russell, Thomas Smith, Steven Stack, Angela Weaver, Lisa West,
• 10 years: Lana Baucom, Charles Belk, Mary Belk, Kristen Burns, Christopher Castrogiovanni, Sandra Coble, Shawn Dodd, Sarah Gallis, Catherine Garcia, Andrew Hargette, Luke Hinson, Charlotte Keziah, Brian Matthews, David Matthews, Carolyn Mayer, Barbara Medlin, Christopher Medlin, Mason Montgomery, Seth Pihanich, Amanda Shelton, Jonathan Simpson, Richard Williams, Cheryl Wright.
• 15 years: Laura Baker, Timothy Brauda, David Buckingham, Michelle Marcano, William Martin and Jovetrice Rubin.
• 20 years: Kimberly Chambers, Chadwick Evans, Keri Michaels, Tinnie Knotts and Kerry Zuchowski.
• 25 years: Denise Burns, Jacqueline Deakin, Heather Fretz and Mark Griffin.
