MONROE – Union County Commissioner Richard Helms thanked the community for its prayers June 5 as he returned to his first board meeting since February.
“I’ve been out and in the hospital most of the time since I’ve been out,” Helms said toward the end of the four-and-a-half-hour meeting. “I’ve had a lot of people that have been praying for me and I’ll tell you what, the surgeon said that’s the only reason I got through it.”
His return to the board wasn’t without some heavy topics and some tension.
During a public hearing for the 2024 fiscal year budget, Helms pressed County Manager Brian Matthews on the need to fund police and fire personnel more competitively so they’re not leaving for other communities.
Helms also had a back-and-forth exchange with Chairman Stony Rushing regarding Rushing’s motion to end the county’s membership with the Union County Chamber of Commerce after the chamber called on the county to act on increasing wastewater capacity. Helms described ending chamber membership over a disagreement as “pure bullying tactics.”
“It’s inappropriate. It’s embarrassing,” Helms said. “I’ve been on the board for 10-and-a-half years. I’ve always been proud of it. I’m not right now. That’s a shame.”
Since the November 2022 election, Rushing, Merrell and Brian Helms have been the consistent majority on the board, sometimes leaving Richard Helms and David Williams as dissenting votes.
“Right after the primary last year, you told me that ‘Richard, you are going to be neutered. You’re not going to be able to accomplish anything –” Richard Helms said to Rushing before getting cut off.
“Richard, that’s a damn lie,” Rushing said. “That’s a damn lie. That’s a damn lie. You might have heard it from Dennis (Rape, a former commissioner). I don’t use the word neuter. I said castrate. That’s the word I use.”
Rushing talked himself down from the tense moment. Later in the meeting, Rushing and three other commissioners welcomed Helms back to the board.
“Richard, whether we agree or disagree on anything, I want to tell you, we were all pulling for you,” Rushing said. “We prayed for you, the staff has been praying for you and just so proud of you for what you’ve overcome. And I know it hasn’t been an easy fight. I know it’s been a hard fight and you battled back.”
Williams said he was glad to have Helms back.
“Not only that but most especially to see you growing in strength and health, I just couldn’t be more thrilled about that,” Williams said.
