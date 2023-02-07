MONROE – Samantha Donn not only grew up in Union County but she said her family moved back to the area for its good schools, low taxes and conservative values. Donn said she was horrified to find out her property could be affected by potential changes to the county line.
“We purchased a Union County home,” Donn told county commissioners. “The thought of being transferred to Mecklenburg County based on a decades-old error is frankly inconceivable.”
Mecklenburg and Union counties each view their shared boundary differently. Commissioners from both counties have discussed with their tax assessors the potential of agreeing on a boundary and potentially getting the state involved.
Both are treading carefully as changes to the boundary could affect school districts, election precincts and other services.
The Stallings Town Council passed a resolution Jan. 23 calling for the existing boundary to become the official boundary since realigning it “would cause extreme financial and personal hardship on the residents.”
Donn, who lives in Weddington’s jurisdiction, has been paying attention to the words and actions of elected leaders in both counties.
“I listened to one (Mecklenburg) commissioner make disparaging remarks about Union County, my home,” she said. “I listened to their commissioners speak only of financial impact and completely ignore the human ones. The impact on families must not be overlooked in these discussions.”
Union County Commissioner Stony Rushing said the issue is of extreme importance.
He offered a motion Feb. 6 for the county attorney to draft a resolution on behalf of the board that calls for all assumed property lines be maintained. The goal is to bring the resolution to the board at is next meeting.
Union Commissioner Brian Helms supported the measure.
“The impact would be felt at the family level,” Helms said. “This is a topic that is very near and dear to my heart. It is one that I want to see resolution with. It is my hope that that resolution can come through a legislative process that will not adversely affect the Union County residents who live in those areas.”
