Tyson Foods celebrated its newest Community Pantry Program partner, Feed My Lambs Ministries, with a ribbon-cutting and donation event May 23.
More than 38,000 pounds of high-quality food, totaling 152,000 meals and 3,000 cases of different Tyson Foods protein products, were delivered to stock the Feed My Lambs food pantry.
The donation will help provide more than 150,000 meals to families in Union and Anson counties.
The Tyson Foods Community Pantry Partner Program provides grants for improving and expanding storage capacity for food pantries and ongoing donations of protein products to support the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.