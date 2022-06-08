Sreekar Kompella received a reminder on his phone to revisit an assignment from second grade that asked where he will be when he graduates high school.
Kompella told fellow graduates during their June 6 commencement that he thought he would be a millionaire, own a Lamborghini, make his parents proud and not drop out.
“I can confidently say I did exactly one of those,” he said.
Kompella shared this story because it shows that plans change. And when you let yourself down from one day, two months or 10 years ago, that’s not necessarily failure – it’s life. He encouraged graduates to embrace unpredictability.
“If you wake up one fine March day to an E. coli outbreak and you’re simultaneously hit with a global pandemic, you should probably download Zoom,” he said. “Simply put, you should seek not to have confidence that you know everything that will happen in your future, but instead confidence that no matter what it is, you will have the skills to deal with it.”
Principal Jeff Kraftsman said he was impressed how members of the Class of 2022 came together to support each other through all the challenges brought on by COVID-19.
“Instead of focusing on frustrations and disappointments, our senior class chose to be positive, making the best of their remaining time in high school and even use the time to be reflective and learn and grow through the challenges. This perseverance and ability to focus on continuous growth will be invaluable to you as you move on to this next chapter of your life.”
Science teacher Marc Pooler described the daunting task during his freshman year of college of picking the perfect major. He had trouble narrowing his interests.
After three years of college, Pooler had declared seven different majors, prompting his academic advisor to tell him to just pick one and graduate.
Pooler cited a Washington Post story that said 73% of college graduates work in careers outside of their degrees.
Pooler wanted students to know that they are going to feel pressure throughout their lives, but he encouraged them not to let it get the best of them.
Plus, declaring seven majors during college taught him a lot about himself.
He also shed some light on the reality when a career becomes a job and that life becomes a rat race. This is the point he told them to make the decision to be happy. He told them no amount of things or promotions are going to make them happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.