WAXHAW – Principal Matt Lasher said the Class of 2022 is the largest in Marvin Ridge High School’s 14-year history with 472 graduates.
Lasher said this senior class earned more than $15 million in scholarships and helped contribute to an environment that ranked in the top 3% of all high schools in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report.
“You were responsible for bringing back the Maverick spirit that COVID clouded over the past two years,” Lasher told graduates June 8.
Senior Class President Katherine DeMore said she couldn’t give a commencement speech without mentioning COVID-19 at least once, considering it consumed so much time.
“This class lost two years of normal high school and faced uncharted territories of learning,” DeMore said. “In all honesty COVID made most of our classes a thousand times easier for all of us but still it restricted our social lives and created new difficulties that we had to navigate.”
Senior Class Vice President Sota Asano said the past two years have taught him to value what you have because it can be taken away from you unexpectedly. Asano said COVID-19 also gave graduates the ability to appreciate good health, family and the importance of making the most out of every day and circumstance.
“My greatest wish for all of you is to live fully,” Asano said.
Student Body President Andrew Walford said commencement represents a new opportunity to start fresh by creating a new reputation, meeting new friends or making new memories.
Senior Class Secretary Tatum Beard announced the Class of 2022 will be adding new flowers and seating to the senior garden. Graduates will plant blue stars, pink tulips, orange lilies, white roses and begonias. Each flower symbolizes different traits of the class.
“As we leave our legacy and move on to our new chapters, we wanted our gift to represent the emotions, hard work and friendships we shared through our four years together,” Beard said.
Class Historian Shivani Kotikalapudi detailed highlights of the previous four years, including getting lost on the way to the bathroom as a freshman and her last day as a sophomore made memorable by an E. coli outbreak, prompting the nearby grocery store to sell out of bottled water. There were also TikTok trends, “Tiger King” and Zoom learning.
“Although our inability to effectively plan our senior skip days and our senior prank is concerning, I am more than confident we
will embody the Maverick spirit of collaboration, resilience, enthusiasm and leadership for many, many years to come,” she said. “We all deserve to be proud of ourselves today and take this chance to celebrate all of our accomplishments as Mavericks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.