STALLINGS – Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont invites the public to the grand opening of its second store in Union County.
The 12,700-square-foot store, located at 15090 Idlewild Road in Stallings, will provide a place for residents to donate and shop to reuse and repurpose items while supporting Goodwill’s mission to help people improve their lives through free skills training and employment services.
This marks the nonprofit’s 28th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store brings 30 new jobs to the region and has an estimated economic and fiscal impact of $3.4 million annually, including wages and sales, according to Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont.
Thanks to donations from the community and purchases made at Goodwill stores, the organization is able to provide job training and employment services free of charge. In 2021, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont provided support to nearly 6,000 people.
“I’m thrilled to open an additional location in Union County to make shopping and donating even more convenient for our supporters in the area to repurpose their items and discover great finds,” said Jose Luis, chief operating officer at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont. “Our shoppers and donors play a vital role in driving the Goodwill mission, and we’re grateful for their support.”
The grand opening takes place May 13 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. and doors opening for shopping at 10 a.m.
The first 100 Goodwill shoppers will receive a free foldable shopping tote. Throughout the day, guests will have the chance to find dozens of golden gift cards hidden throughout the store, pre-loaded with $5, $10 or $20.
Want to shop?
Goodwill newest store, located at 15090 Idlewild Road in Stallings, operates Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Senior Day – 55+ save 25%); and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit goodwillsp.org for details.
