WAXHAW – The Waxhaw Police Foundation is registering players and sponsors for its second annual golf tournament Oct. 13 at Stonebridge Golf Course.
Donations help the Waxhaw Police Foundation further the Waxhaw Police Department's mission of “collaborating with the community to prevent crime, promote safety, and enhance the quality of life for our residents, workers, and visitors,” according to Candace DeFinis, president of the board.
The tournament has several sponsorship levels, such as tee sign, par, birdie, eagle, community partner and premier partner.
Email cdefinishenricks@gmail.com to arrange a donation. Golfer registrations are open at waxhawpolicefoundation.betterworld.org.
