WAXHAW – The Waxhaw Police Foundation will hold its inaugural golf tournament Oct. 14 at Stonebridge Golf Course.
Organizers are looking for players, raffle prizes and sponsorships. Golfer registration is open at waxhawpolicefoundation.betterworld.org. Email cdefinis@wpf.org to arrange a raffle prize donation or cdefinishenricks@gmail.com for sponsorships.
The foundation allows the public to support police programming, equipment and technology.
