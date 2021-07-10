INDIAN TRAIL – Members of Girl Scout Troop 571 will host a pajama party to raise money for The Forgotten Initiative, which seeks to raise money for teens in Union County foster care.
Supporting teens is intentional as the Girl Scout Silver Award project seeks to fill a need as many of the resources afforded to foster care support goes to younger children, according to organizers.
Pajamas for a Purpose takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. July 31 at Sweet Union Brewing Company, 13717 E. Independence Blvd.
Some of the activities include a pajama contest, trivia, karaoke, giant games, photo booth, arts and crafts table, washable tattoos and raffles. Raffle tickets cost $1 for prizes donated by local businesses.
People that dress in pajamas or bring a gift will get a free ticket. Gifts, which will be donated to teens, include gift cards to Old Navy, Target, Amazon or Walmart; new teen/adult clothing; new young adult books; new water bottles; or new card or board games.
Email GSTroop571Silver@gmail.com for more details.
