MONROE – Four men are in custody on first-degree murder charges following the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.
The Monroe Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 8 p.m. July 24 on Icemorlee Drive to find the girl with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Atrium Union, where she was pronounced deceased.
Police believe she was sitting with friends on a picnic table when a black 2005 Ford Freestyle drove by and someone inside the SUV began shooting in the direction of the victim. The SUV sped away leaving multiple shell casings at the scene.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in a statement released by the city. “Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence”
Police made their first arrest in the case July 25 around 2:23 p.m., transporting Javon Demontre Robinson, 20, to the Union County Jail with no bond.
Police secured warrants for Darius Quamaine Roland, 19, and Jamari Crowder, 22, for first-degree murder.
The City of Monroe put out photos of Roland and Crowder as well as Jamari McClain, 18, whom police knew by his first name and alias “Half Baby Hood.” The suspects were described as “armed and dangerous.”
Police arrested the three suspects over the course of the day on July 25.
“Our officers have done an amazing job in leaving no stone unturned to ensure the individuals who committed this crime are not only identified, but also apprehended and brought to justice,” Gilliard said. “This is such a devastating act that has far-reaching implications that was entirely uncalled for. These individuals took an innocent life for absolutely no reason and now a family and community has to live with this forever.”
Call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 to provide more details about the case.
