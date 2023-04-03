INDIAN TRAIL – Dan Schallenkamp, who served on the Indian Trail Town Council from 2005 to 2009, reached out to current council members about street lighting on the town’s new roundabouts as well as property taxes.
Schallenkamp asked the council during the public comment period of the March 28 meeting to work with the N.C. Department of Transportation to improve the visibility of the roundabouts.
“I'm a little older than I was in 2009,” Schallenkamp said. “Eyesight's going. Lots of nice new shiny roundabouts in Indian Trail. They need ample street lighting.”
Schallenkamp, who described himself as a fiscal conservative, also urged the council to consider adjusting the town’s sales tax whenever property values increase from county revaluations. He reasoned that the town’s 18,5% tax rate brings in much more money when property values rise.
Finance Director Jim Wojtowicz said the tax rate has remained at 18.5% for the last 11 years. Wojtowicz told the council that he recommends the tax rate stay at 18.5%. He added that the next reval is in 2026 and the town will keep a close eye on it.
