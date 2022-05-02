Editor's note: Sun Valley High School alum Sam Howell was drafted 144th by the NFL's Washington Commanders over the weekend. Here's a profile we published leading up to his junior year with the Spartans.
Sun Valley quarterback Sam Howell doesn’t want to be the center of attention. However, the 6-foot-2, 217-pound junior does his best to keep a low profile, but his football prowess demands recognition.
Howell is on pace for a record setting career. He has completed 406-680 passes for 6,803 yards and 73 touchdowns and rushed 152 times for 635 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first two years as the starter. Howell, who is the reigning Union County Weekly Offensive Player of the Year, is poised to pad those numbers this fall.
The young gunslinger continues to garner the attention of college coaches and national recruiting analysts. Rivals.com and 247sports.com rate Howell as a four-star recruit, and he claims scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte 49ers, Duke, East Carolina, Florida International, Kentucky Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, N.C. State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Wake Forest.
While that’s exciting Howell isn’t satisfied. Howell is known for his desire and drive to push himself to get better. He works daily to get stronger, condition his body and hone his craft. Howell attributes his discipline and work ethic to how he was raised. His parents Duke Howell and Amy Howell taught him to be humble and never to be satisfied, because there’s always someone that’s better and working harder.
Howell improved his decision-making ability from his freshman to sophomore year, but wants to improve in that area this fall. For example, Howell eliminated several mistakes by cutting down on interceptions from 19 as a freshman down to seven as a sophomore. He has a tendency to bail out of the pocket too quickly, so he wants to develop a better pocket presence.
Sun Valley started 2016 hot with a 7-1 record (2-0 Southern Carolinas), but sustained a concussion during the Spartans’ 49-19 loss to Weddington that sidelined him for the 42-20 loss to Cuthbertson. Howell returned in time for Sun Valley’s rout of Anson before the Spartans (8-4) lost to Erwin two weeks later in the first round of the state playoffs to make for a disappointing end to a season that had such a promising start. That has given Howell and his teammates a drive to turn things around.
“Expectations are high,” Howell said. “We know what we can do. Last year was kind of a letdown for us. We learned from last year. Last year will help us, because we know we can’t let one game define our season. I think we’ll be ready for this year. I hate to lose. I take every game personal.”
Sun Valley football is a family affair for Howell. His father is the offensive coordinator and his brother, Will, who graduated last spring, was a linebacker for the Spartans.
“It’s nice having my dad out there, because we relate so much more than the other coaches,” Howell said. “We really understand each other. He understands me as a football player and as a person.”
It’s not always football for the Howells. They do some things to get their minds off the sport when they need a break. For example, they fish together. Howell also is a member of Sun Valley’s baseball team. Baseball was actually his first love.
Possibly, Howell’s greatest attribute as an athlete is an intangible. He has a unique ability to play sports with a short memory. For example, during a game against Rocky River his freshman year Howell threw an interception, but moved on. He kept playing, and didn’t let it get to him. Most kids his age would let a mistake like that bother them, and it would likely affect their play in a negative way.
“I learned that from my dad coaching me when I was younger,” Howell said. “You’re always going to make mistakes. I’ve made mistakes all my life. When I was younger I’d let them get to me. You can see the outcome, and it’s not very good when you’re thinking about one mistake you made. You got to learn from it and move to the next play.”
As previously alluded to, Howell is a quiet guy, but there’s no question who is in charge in the huddle.
“My teammates know I’m not the most talkative guy out there, but they know when I’m trying to get serious with them,” Howell said. “I don’t have to yell at them. They respect me as a player, so I can just talk to them like a regular person. I’m comfortable around my teammates, so it makes it a lot easier.”
