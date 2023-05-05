Fisenne named top principal at Union County Public Schools

MONROE – Union County Public Schools has recognized Kim Fisenne, of Porter Ridge High School, as Principal of the Year.
The Union County Education Foundation rewarded Fisenne for the honor with a $2,500 check May 4 at the Dowd Center Theatre.
“The people I work with who are principals are incredibly intelligent and hard-working, so to be chosen to represent that group is a humbling experience,” Fisenne said. “I’ll carry that with me as I continue in this role representing our district, teachers, principals, students and families. We bring our students to heights they might not even think they can soar to, which makes this a rewarding field.”
Fisenne has worked as principal at Porter Ridge since 2018. Fisenne won UCPS Assistant Principal of the Year honors during the 2012-13 school year and Administrator of the Year by the N.C. Association of Student Councils during 2013-14.
Prior to Porter Ridge, she was principal at Central Academy of Technology and Arts (2013 to 2018). She was an assistant principal at Marvin Ridge High School (2008 to 2013) and Sandy Ridge Elementary School (2005 to 2008)
She began her education career as a science teacher in a neighboring county. Before that, she worked in a research laboratory studying genetics.
Fisenne was awarded $2,500. She will represent UCPS in a regional Principal of the Year competition.
Rob Jackson was the last state Principal of the Year from Union County Public Schools. He won the award in 2011 as principal at Cuthbertson High School.
Assistant Principal of the Year
Jamee Giers, of Walter Bickett Elementary, won Assistant Principal of the Year honors, earning $1,000 from the Union County Education Foundation.
Giers supports highly qualified educators, data-driven instruction and academic achievement by serving as a mentor and academic leader in the school. She serves as the second and third-grade administrator and literacy lead.
“UCPS is an amazing place with amazing educators and leaders,” Giers said. “I had never imagined being in an assistant principal role but I always looked up to them. Now, I am here. UCPS provides us with support and opportunities to grow. I’m excited to continue to grow alongside students and staff."
Giers has worked at Walter Bickett Elementary since 2022 and has been teaching since 2000.
