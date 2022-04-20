Election season tends to turn mild-mannered county commissioners into werewolves that claw and scratch each other over claims made on the campaign trail.
A full moon has cast a spotlight on the Union County Board of Commissioners emerging as one of the most dysfunctional elected groups in the region.
Stony Rushing seems to be the lightning rod of this bunch.
As county staff presented options on spending $46.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding a couple of weeks ago, Rushing targeted $32.55 million in water projects suggested by engineering firm Brown and Caldwell.
Rushing said a couple of residents brought up concerns about how the projects were chosen.
“Of the six projects, four of those projects pass properties that are in control of people who have donated to my campaign and two other commissioners’ campaigns at least, and I want to make sure we are on the up and up before we vote on this,” Rushing said. “I want to make sure these decisions were made for the right reasons to pass the smell test. Right now, I don’t think it passes the smell test.”
Commissioner Richard Helms said Rushing’s request was politically motivated while Rushing contends his colleagues turned an internal email exchange between him and the county manager into politics.
Commissioner David Williams encouraged Rushing to request a formal ethics investigation if he thought there was foul play.
Helms, Rushing and Chairman Dennis Rape traded barbs over rumors about Rushing’s gun dealings. Rushing is a gun trainer by trade.
Commissioners tabled the vote on those water projects and requested more ideas to spend the $32.55 million.
During the April 18 meeting, Williams asked Rushing if he still felt an investigation was warranted, noting that there’s been people’ whose reputations have been called into question and injured. Rushing deferred to County Manager Mark Watson to explain no conflicts of interest existed between Brown and Caldwell and another firm.
Rushing wanted to vote for those water projects from the previous week, but staff had a new list of projects to share and the other commissioners wanted to hear them.
“If you want to take water away from people, you’re not going to do it and blame me for it,” Rushing said.
Rape said that Rushing created a cloud of suspicion and he needed to take ownership.
“You have got to learn that your comments both from this dais and on Facebook, they have consequences,” Rape said. “Words have consequences.”
“Mr. Chairman, you have got to learn –”
That’s when Rape slammed his gavel and called for a vote.
Staff presented these recommendations for that $32.95 million for strategic investments:
• Public safety (crime lab, fire training and public safety training center) – $7 million.
• Broadband – $5 million.
• Southwest Library Project – $2 million.
• Wingate natatorium - $5 million.
• Public works relocation – $4 million.
• Judicial center relocation – $10 million.
The board voted to fund the public safety, broadband and library projects.
Rushing took issue with how his questions about a conflict of interest prompted staff to come up with a different set of projects before he could get an answer. County Manager Mark Watson said he was following the direction of the board and staff was vetting accusations that were made against the public works staff.
Williams said Rushing threw the board into chaos. He suggested Rushing give an apology.
Rushing said he’d apologize if it allowed people in Union County to get water.
Williams suggested Rushing go bigger by championing a $1 billion general obligation bond to provide water to all people of Union County, which would likely send the community into collective heart failure.
I spared a lot of the pettiness from the “debate.” There was enough cattiness from these two discussions to fill a 30-minute “Real Housewives” reunion show. I move that we convene the next meeting at a serene day spa.
