First Citizens Bank gives $20,000 to South Piedmont Community College

MONROE – First Citizens Bank presented South Piedmont Community College Foundation with a charitable gift of $20,000 on Dec. 1 from the Robert P. Holding Foundation.
Last year, the organization established an endowed scholarship fund with the college, which now totals $50,000.
“The Robert P. Holding Foundation has a strong sense of respect and gratitude for the work of South Piedmont Community College and the programs it offers to enhance the lives of the citizens of North Carolina,” said Hank Dunbar of First Citizens Bank.
Maureen Little, executive director of the college’s foundation, said the scholarship ensures students receive the financial assistance to obtain an education that can change their lives.
“The donation from the Robert P. Holding Foundation demonstrates the continued support of First Citizens Bank in supporting the work of the college to help individuals earn an education and training that leads to good employment and a stable and high-quality workforce for our employers,” said Maria Pharr, president of South Piedmont Community College.
