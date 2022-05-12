MONROE – First Choice Glass has received economic incentives from Monroe and Union County to ensure the company follows through on an $8 million local expansion of its headquarters.
The manufacturing company specializes in window systems in multi-story office buildings, according to Ron Mahle, assistant director for Monroe-Union County Economic Development. Clients include the Carolina Panthers and UNC Charlotte.
The company has been operating out of Westwood Industrial Drive since 2005.
“The business is growing at a very rapid rate and they have simply outgrown their current space,” Mahle said.
First Choice Glass is targeting a site on N.C. 200 near the Stafford Street extension with plans to start construction in the third quarter of this year and begin occupying the 50,000-square-foot building by mid-2023.
But the firm has kept its options open, exploring the potential of moving to adjacent counties or even into South Carolina, Mahle recently told county commissioners.
On May 10, Monroe approved up to $152,000 over five years beginning in fiscal year 2025. On May 2, Union County offered up to $149,500 over five years.
Mahle told county commissioners that the firm would pay upwards of $231,500 in property taxes over the span of the grant.
First Choice Glass employs 65 full-time staffers and uses subcontractors. The expansion will ensure 10 additional staffers with an average hourly rate of $22, Mahle said.
