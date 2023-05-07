MARVIN – Invited has renovated the golf course at Firethorne Country Club with a reimagined ninth hole and the creation of a new short game practice area.
The ninth hole had been one of the course’s more formidable tests as a 516-yard par five, featuring a challenging tee shot with bunkers and water lining the right side of the fairway. The reimagined hole has been converted to a 440-yard par four as the green has been moved 75 yards toward the tee with new bunkers installed to add an element of risk to any approach shot.
The tee box area has been leveled with its footprint expanded and rebuilt with new grass, while the fairway was widened and fashioned into a concave shape that is more receptive to tee shots. The bunkers on the right have been removed, making for a more inviting tee shot.
The former ninth hole green has been transformed to a short game practice area, allowing for pitch shots from up to 75 yards, as well as opportunities for members to work on both short and medium length bunker shots.
Lanny Wadkins consulted with the club for the renovations. He won 21 times on the PGA TOUR and captured the 1977 PGA Championship.
“Our primary focus is on providing an unrivaled experience for our members, and the renovations to the golf course will enable us to deliver on that promise by offering a challenging, but fair hole and new practice area,” said Josh Anderson, general manager of Firethorne Country Club.
Dallas-based Invited has a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs.
Want to go?
Invited will hold a grand opening from 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 9 at Firethorne Country Club.
The grand opening of the reimagined ninth hole and short game area will feature a collection of contests and clinics for members to participate in, including one where the winner will earn the right to hit the inaugural chip shop in the new practice area. There will be a DJ, food stations, beer and wine, a balloon artist and children’s games. Call Membership Director Katie Robinson at 704-727-7715 for club membership information.
