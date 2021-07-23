MONROE – The candidate filing period for the Nov. 2 municipal elections in Stallings and Weddington spans from noon July 26 to noon Aug. 13.
Filing fees are set by municipal governing bodies at $5 and must be paid by check, credit card or debit card.
Stallings will elect a mayor and District 1, 2, 3 and 6 seats on the town council. Weddington will elect a mayor and District 1 and 3 seats on the town council.
All candidates must file to run for office at the Union County Board of Elections at 316-B E. Windsor St..
Candidates must be 21 years old on Election Day, be registered voters of the municipality at the time they file for office and live within the municipal corporate limits.
