WINGATE – Wingate University became home to a weekly farmers market late last month, thanks to a three-way partnership between the university’s Collaborative for the Common Good, the Town of Wingate and the N.C. Cooperative Extension.
The market opens Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. near the northeast corner of East Wilson and Main streets at the site of the Community Garden. It features local produce, meat products, baked goods and specialty vendors.
In addition to cash or credit/debit cards, the market also accepts SNAP/EBT benefits. Organizers are working on a system to allow students to use their Wingate Bulldog Bucks (credits assigned as part of their campus meal plan) for payment.
“I am thrilled by the excitement this collaborative project has created on and off campus,” said Catherine Wright, executive director of the Collaborative for the Common Good.
She said the market, which has funding support from the American Heart Association and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, is helping to turn the Community Garden area into a center for civic engagement while also creating new opportunities for Wingate students.
“It’s really a hands-on experience for anyone wanting to learn about food systems and about marketing,” Wright said. “Students have the opportunity to work alongside farmers.”
Members of Wingate’s Environmental Biology Club have been helping with setup and tear-down each week, and students exploring the university’s newest major – biology with an emphasis in agricultural food systems – are finding built-in opportunities to explore their interests and test their newly developed skills.
Wright said academic departments across campus, including the public health program and the schools of sport sciences and education, are getting involved in the market, with plans underway for them to host events alongside vendors. The Union County Health Department will offer EBT enrollment on an upcoming market day, and the market will also be the location for a medicine drop-off event.
“Stay tuned for more fruits of this partnership that are yet to come,” Wright said. “This is truly a space filled with potential; it’s a great way for faculty to get students engaged with the community, and vice versa.”
