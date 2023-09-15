MONROE – Area families can access health screenings, pick up school supplies, take part in a Pilates class and get tips on how to stay well at the Community Health & Wellness Fair on Sept. 23 at the Monroe Science Center.
The free event, which includes admission to the center, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fair is powered by Novant Health, supported by Walgreens and hosted by Wingate University.
“We’re excited to announce our collaboration with numerous community partners as we offer fun and informative wellness services,” said Lisa Dinkins, associate professor of pharmacy and director of community health outreach at Wingate University. “Students, staff and faculty from our pharmacy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, nursing, physician assistant and public health programs will join with local healthcare professionals to provide a wide range of screenings, informative exhibits, engaging activities and chances to win fantastic prizes.”
Nonprofits will be on hand to share information and provide services. Walgreens pharmacy will offer free flu shots.
The Monroe Science Center, which opened last year at 318 E. Franklin St., is a hands-on science and learning facility. While families explore the center, children can also enjoy the designated Kids Zone, which includes dental education, body tracing and other activities.
Participants will be able to sample some healthy food from the snack shack, and throughout the day, door prizes, including grocery gift certificates and gym memberships, will be awarded.
“For our communities to thrive, we all have to prioritize our health and wellness,” said Jason Bernd, president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. “Novant Health is committed to caring for our community and meeting the unique needs of each person. We are thrilled to partner with Wingate University and reach those in Union County by providing free health screenings at the community health and wellness fair.”
