Scott Stone, a former member of the N.C. House of Representatives, gave these remarks during the public comment of the Feb. 20 Union County Board of Commissioners meeting.
I am just an engineer but I'm here representing a large number of Union County stakeholders. These stakeholders represent hundreds of millions of dollars worth of investment in Union County.
We are here tonight to offer three solutions to help address the sewer capacity crisis. I provided the clerk with a signed petition and supporting data which highlight these solutions and I've sent them to you as well in email.
So three solutions:
No. 1: You have an existing contract with the City of Charlotte for sewer. Use it. Open the flow. Open the valve.
You can send sewer flow to Charlotte's McAlpine Creek Plant today – up to 2 million gallons a day. If you agree to use that contract, if you're actually willing to send the flow to Charlotte through existing pipes, existing pumps, you add 2 million gallons a day to your current available capacity in the 12 Mile Creek basin. You go from 7.5 million gallons a day to 9.5 million gallons a day and you do that immediately.
Well, wait a minute now. Is that an expensive option because that's what some people have said and what the rumors are. Well, here's the actual numbers.
Charlotte charges you $2.46 to treat your sewer. You charge your ratepayers $8.55. You've still got a huge margin in there for profit and it actually might be cheaper to send it there because you don't have the capital costs and the debt service that would go with getting an extra 1.5 to 2 million gallons of capacity.
No. 2: Expand the 12 Mile Creek Plant and expand it with some urgency.
You've already planned ahead. The plant was planned and built for expansion. The more you expand that plant, the more cost-effective it becomes. The layout provides for expansion room, which is less for construction costs. So expanding the plant up to 9 million gallons a day as soon as possible could actually save money for your existing ratepayers now.
You might say that, “Well, that's already underway. We're already in the design. We're already expanding that.”
Well just this week or last week, I've heard that what was supposed to go out for bid this month is actually being delayed and now it won't go out for bid for construction until June. So we've already lost four months in the process of something that's desperately needed.
No. 3: Continue to use the system development fees to protect the existing ratepayers.
We are not here today to ask that you reduce fees. These fees, which used to be called capacity fees, are incredibly valuable tools to ensure that utilities have the money needed to make the investments in pipes, in treatment and in other infrastructure.
We're recommending that you continue to set these rates at a level that protects your existing taxpayers. Let me say that again – protects your existing taxpayers with using those fees.
The cost of expansion should be done by the ones who are doing the expanding and you get $7,400 per house in terms of capacity fees, which is huge revenue.
These are only three options that we're recommending for immediate action. You've got other challenges to face but they minimize risk, they provide value to your existing taxpayers and they provide you a little bit of a runway so that you can evaluate your other needs and get momentum flowing again in Union County.
Union County manager responds to ex-NC lawmaker's wastewater idea
County Manager Brian Matthews responded to Scott Stone’s remarks during the manager’s reports at the end of the meeting.
Currently we actually have a contract with Charlotte where we could send up to 3 million gallons worth of flow per day to Charlotte for them to treat.
I want to make sure that the board actually understands that there are other costs that we pay them that are not necessarily shown in that treatment cost. We pay a capital cost and that usually runs between $300,000 and $400 000 annually. We also pay for surcharges.
Charlotte treats us as an industrial user. They can do that. That's their system. They charge us an additional amount of surcharge for every gallon of flow that we send and we budget about $750,000 for that annually. The more flow we send, the more that surcharge will be.
I'm not saying those aren't options but obviously there are other costs that we have to deal with.
The other thing that I want to clarify is while we have a diversion line that we can send flow from our 12 Mile Creek Plant, we can't guarantee at this point in time that we could send the full 3 million gallons to Charlotte in their system.
We have done some evaluations and worked with the City of Charlotte on that matter.
They've been very clear that they don't have the ability to increase our capacity, so they don't see the ability to if we wanted to go from three to four or five, they don't have that ability.
They say they can serve us from a treatment perspective but what there may be a problem is the actual line sizes to get three million gallons all the way to their treatment plant. We don't know the answer to that, so there could be some capital costs if we said we want to send all 3 million gallons to your plant. We might have to see that there are some additional capital costs. We don't know the answer to that.
We can obviously send flow and have been sending flow in our diversion line and that is an option but I also want the public and the board to understand that when you divert flow, you're not increasing capacity. We wouldn't go from 7.5 to 9 million. That's not how that works.
We're actually reducing the amount of flow in 12 Mile, so what that does is our actual flows would go down and then that would certainly gain some potential capacity in that plant because your actual flows are going down. But you don't realize those actual flows right away because we do a 12-month rolling average. So it takes months before you realize any potential capacity savings from that.
So while it is an option and there are things we can do with it, we treat that more as an emergency valve. We use that for peak flows and wet weather flows. We don't use it as a capacity flow.
Now if the board said, “We want you to do that for a temporary period while maybe going through the expansion process for 12 Mile Creek” because that is a two to three-year construction time frame. If we got to a point where our treatment plant was so close and we couldn't really permit anything, we could look at tweaking out some additional capacity by lowering those flows but again you don't realize them right away. It's over the 12-month period. We would always recommend we use it as a temporary solution, not as a permanent capacity solution.
