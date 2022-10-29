European leaders visit Monroe

MONROE – The City of Monroe hosted seven members of the Marshall Memorial Fellowship program Oct. 25 at Monroe City Hall.
The seven European fellows included Anna Ingrisch Krasnik (Denmark), Dumitru Svinarenco (Moldova), Kalli Giannelos (France), Mihnea Samoila (Romania), Nikos Kakavoulis (Greece), Raphael Chevrier (France) and Sara Pietryszyk (Poland).
Mayor Marion Holloway Jr. welcomed the fellows with some opening remarks before a presentation by city staff. City Attorney S. Mujeeb Shah-Khan, who is a 2008 alumnus of the program, gave an overview of the city and it has handled recent growth. That was followed by a panel discussion on Monroe’s growth with Chris Platé, executive director of the Union County Economic Development Commission, and Lisa Stiwinter, planning director for City of Monroe. Rob Miller, energy services director, presented how Monroe delivers energy to its citizens.
“It was an honor to host these leaders, all from diverse European nations, and exchange ideas in our proud city,” Holloway said. “The conversations we had today were very meaningful, enlightening and productive. I’d like to thank the staff who organized this visit and came well prepared to answer all kinds of questions about the city. We are so grateful for this unique opportunity.”
The City of Monroe invited Union County Public Schools to speak about academic programming and partnerships. Superintendent Andrew Houlihan and others held a round-table discussion on public education, safety and accountability. That was followed by presentations on Monroe delivering water/sewer to its citizens.
The fellows were then treated to a working lunch accompanied by more discussion about the differences between the United States and Europe. Fellow Raphael Chevrier presented the mayor with a hat from his company, Arianespace, based in Caen, France.
The Marshall Memorial Fellowship is The German Marshall Fund’s flagship leadership development program created in 1982 to introduce a new generation of European leaders to the United States. It now includes leaders from the U.S. traveling to Europe.
