WASHINGTON – Education Week has included two administrators from Union County Public Schools in its 10th class of Leaders To Learn From.
The education news organization released profiles of 11 outstanding school district leaders. The honorees were selected for their innovative and effective leadership of the nation’s schools.
UCPS Superintendent Andrew Houlihan and Casey Rimmer, the district’s director of education technology and innovation, are being honored for their work – both before and during the pandemic. They set up tutoring programs, created teacher-training for remote learning and boosted student supports for counseling and early reading.
“This year’s honorees are the epitome of resilience,” Education Week President & CEO Michele Givens said. “They have overcome myriad challenges to support students who have disconnected from learning, engage families in children’s education, and respond to students’ mental health needs.”
The 2022 Leaders To Learn From are:
• Susan Gilley, executive director of federal programs and instructional technology, Harrison Public Schools, Harrison, Arkansas
• Andrew Houlihan, superintendent, and Casey Rimmer, director, education technology and innovation, Union County Public Schools, Monroe, N.C.
• Melissa Jacobs, director of school library services, New York City Department of Education.
• Jenna Monley, deputy chief of family and community engagement, The School District of Philadelphia.
• Derek Richey, chief financial officer, Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
• Marifer Sager, senior manager, language access services and multicultural affairs, Portland Public Schools, Portland, Oregon.
• Ben Thigpen, superintendent, Jones County Public Schools, Trenton, N.C.
• Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, superintendent, and Madeline Negrón, chief of academics, teaching, learning, and student supports, Hartford Public Schools, Hartford, Connecticut.
• Lateshia Woodley, assistant superintendent of student support, Kansas City Public Schools, Kansas City, Missouri.
The honorees were chosen from among nearly 350 nominees submitted by readers, journalists, school administrator groups and experts in the K-12 field.
The 2022 Leaders will be invited to share their successful strategies as part of Education Week’s Leadership Symposium, May 9 to 11. During this virtual event, Education Week will convene district leaders and educators from across the country to trade ideas and best practices to apply in their schools and districts.
Learn more about these standout educators by visiting edweek.org/leaders/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.