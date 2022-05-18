GREENVILLE – Kendall Pixley, a senior at the Central Academy of Technology and Arts, was among 20 high school students selected for the EC Scholars program at East Carolina University.
Kendall intends to major in biology. She is the daughter of Frank and Deirdre Pixley of Indian Trail.
EC Scholars is ECU’s most prestigious and competitive merit-based undergraduate award. It offers students challenging learning and research experiences along with a four-year Honors College scholarship valued at nearly $64,000 that includes a study abroad stipend. Recipients are recognized for their academic performance, community engagement and leadership skills.
Finalists participated in multiple rounds of interviews and were selected from 900 applications. They were invited to visit ECU’s campus in February for Selection Sunday, an event allowing them to learn about the program and meet with students and alumni.
Visit ecscholars.ecu.edu to learn more about the EC Scholars program.
