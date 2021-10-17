MONROE – One-stop early voting for the Nov. 2 municipal elections is underway at the Monroe Library Griffin Room. The last day to vote early is Oct. 30. The Monroe Library is the only early voting location used for municipal elections.
Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30, which is the only weekend day being used for early voting.
Union County residents who are not registered to vote can register at the one-stop site during the early voting period.
Upon completion of registration, the newly registered voter can immediately vote at that same one-stop site. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of residence.
The identifying document must be a valid N.C. driver’s license, photo ID from government agency, student ID with a school document showing the student’s address, or a utility bill, bank statement, payroll stub or document from any government agency showing name and current address.
Call the Union County Board of Elections at 704-283-3809, email union.boe@unioncountync.gov or visit www.unioncountyncelections.gov for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.