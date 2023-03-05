INDIAN TRAIL – Betty Prudden said divorce papers have been ripped up, vows have been renewed and a proposal has been accepted during the marriage and family retreats offered by Eagle Rock Camp. Prudden describes Eagle Rock Camp as a family-saving, suicide-prevention organization serving veterans and military families.
“When a veteran and active duty person suffers, so does the entire family,” Prudden said. “We serve the entire family.”
Eagle Rock Camp holds weeklong marriage and family retreats in May and September at YMCA Camp Harrison in Boomer. More than 170 military families have gone through the retreats over the course of the nonprofit’s 12 years.
“The VA treats PTSD and physical injuries,” Prudden said. “They do not address spiritual and moral wounds of our military.”
Prudden mentioned how family dynamics change during extended deployments or after failed missions. Someone returns home to older children and spouses who have had to shoulder finances or burdens faced by single parents.
“The kids know and they understand and they absorb and feel what's going on in the family,” she said. “The warrior returns and everything has changed. We show them how to regain communication, trust, hope, love through our faith-based workshops and family activities.”
Prudden recently tried to encourage more support for the organization by speaking during the Indian Trail Town Council’s Feb. 28 meeting.
“We are looking for sponsors, volunteers, donations and board members who will utilize their connections, share their abilities and open their hearts to military families,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.